Sony introduces PMW-FC digital production camera with Super 35mm imager

Sony Electronics is unveiling the PMW-F3, its first professional handheld digital production camera with a Super 35mm imager.

The new compact camcorder can be used with a low-cost PL lens kit, which includes 35/50/85mm T2.0 fixed focal length lenses. It is based on Sony’s XDCAM EX workflow and uses the company’s SxS ExpressCard-based recording media format.

Its Super 35mm CMOS imager delivers shallow depth of field, with high sensitivity and low noise levels (ISO 800, F11; and S/N ratio of 63dB in 1920x1080/59.94i mode), as well as wide dynamic range.

The camcorder offers shooters a wide range of image creation options. Through the use of an HD-SDI dual-link output for external recording (4:2:2 1080 50/59.94P as standard; and RGB 1080 23.98/25/29.97PsF as an option), footage shot with the F3 can be seamlessly intercut with content shot on Sony’s F35 or SRW-9000PL cameras.