Sony introduces compact HD POV camera

At the 2010 NAB Show, Sony introduced the HDC-P1 POV camera with the flexibility to shoot from almost anywhere while delivering high-quality HD pictures.

The camera can be used stand-alone or seamlessly integrated with content from full-size cameras, Sony said. The HDC-P1 delivers high picture quality thanks to its use of the same technologies borrowed from Sony’s larger HDC Series studio cameras.

Three 2.2-million pixel, 2/3in Power HAD FX CCDs and a 14-bit A/D converter offer a sensitivity of F11 at 1080/50i. A wide range of recording formats are supported, including 1080/50i, 59.94i, 720/50p and 59.94p, with 23.98PsF, 24PsF, 25PsF and 29.97PsF capabilities available via optional software upgrades (due this summer).

It is also features dual ND/CC filters, both of which are servo controlled, and its ultra-narrow, 86mm body makes it ideal for applications such as 3-D. Other applications include a range of unmanned and POV HD applications, such as stadiums, conference rooms and schools. It can also be used as a “companion” camera in automated broadcast studios.

Weighing less than 4lbs, the HDC-P1 enables easy installation in space-constrained and awkward areas such as on a crane head or helicopter. The supplied tally unit can be easily detached from the camera body, minimizing the camera size to be fitted in, for example, a pan/tilt head or an underwater housing.