Sony introduces 3-D professional camcorders

Sony has introduced its first 3-D single-body camcorders for professional applications at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The new models include the PMW-TD300 shoulder-mount camcorder and the HXR-NX3D1U NXCAM compact camcorder.

The PMW-TD300 features a dual 1/2in Exmor 3 CMOS sensor design with full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The camcorder is based on the XDCAM EX recording platform, allowing users to take advantage of a solid-state workflow for maximum flexibility.

Left and right eye signals are simultaneously recorded onto separate SxS cards (four SxS card slots in total, two slots for each view). The camera’s shoulder-mount design provides stability in run-and-gun shooting environments, allowing professional shooters to worry less about ergonomics and concentrate more on getting the right shot.

An inter-axial distance of 45mm delivers a wide range of shooting zones to capture quality 3-D images, especially for near-side shooting with a 1.2m minimum convergence distance. A newly developed dual-lens system allows for full synchronization with high accuracy in focusing, zooming and iris adjustment. The camera is switchable between 2-D and 3-D modes.

