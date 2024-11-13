Sony Electronics Introduces DWM-30 Digital Wireless Microphone

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has expanded its DWX Series of true digital wireless technology with the DWM-30 professional handheld microphone.

The new model is compatible with the entire DWX family and can use three different Sony mic capsules with different pickup patterns. It also accepts third-party mic capsules, the company said.

The DWM-30 digital wireless microphone transmitter is the successor to DWX Series model DWM-02N. The new model combines a user-friendly design, reduced weight and an approximately six-hour battery life with support for the latest codec modes, it said.

The DWM-30 is compatible with current DWX series models and operates within the frequency guidelines adopted as a result of the FCC spectrum reallocation. This model features a wideband operation (up to 148MHz) and allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch 14-36 (470.125-607.875MHz) and 38 UHF-TV (614.125-615.875MHz).

The DWM-30 offers:

Improved transmission performance for stable operation.

Faithful sound reproduction with revised electrical circuits and mechanical structure and support for CODEC MODE 4, which balances high-quality transmission and low latency.

User-friendly design, reduced weight—about 10% less than its predecessor—and approximately six hours of battery life.

Support for CODEC MODE 2 supporting low latency of 1.2m/sec and newly added support for CODEC MODE 4. It also supports a wide band of up to 148MHz in the TV white space band with a 375-KHz channel plan, allowing for up to 16 channels per TV band for multi-channel simultaneous connections.

High Gain Mode that allows for three-stage amplification (+6/+12/+18dB) when normal settings are insufficient.

The release of the Sony DWM-30/UC is planned for spring 2025.

For more information, visit the company’s website.