NAB Show 2025 Exhibitor Insight: Sony Electronics

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

Kento Sayama: AI has been at the forefront of so many industries and media and entertainment is no exception. It holds a lot of promise in providing smart automation, creating efficiencies, transforming workflows, providing analysis and offering a tailored solution that continues to evolve and learn. Time-consuming and laborious manual tasks can now be addressed by AI freeing up talent for more meaningful work. AI is also helping create beneficial optimization. It is definitely a buzzword but also something that is coming into its own and I expect to see AI-enabled solutions on display in many booths during NAB Show, supporting a range of industries. Sony will be highlighting several camera models—from the PTZ BRC-AM7 to handheld options like the PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800—that employ AI for Auto Framing, tracking and subject recognition.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

KS: We’re excited to show new products that support the media and entertainment industry, including solutions for live production, news and production workflows, imaging solutions and virtual production. Some highlights at the show will be the HDC-P50A POV camera which features a 2/3-inch, three-chip 4K image sensor with global shutter, SMPTE ST 2110 support and CCU connection options for enabling high frame rate of up to four times in 4K or eight times in HD. Another standout is the BRC-AM7 4K PTZ camera with AI-enabled Auto Framing and Tracking. New to NAB Show are Sony’s 16.5-inch 4K professional monitors, BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N (with support for SMPTE 2110), which offer a peak luminance of 3,000 nits, and SDI and HDMI interfaces.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

KS: Sony is proud to offer comprehensive solutions that cover nearly every professional need, form factor, feature set and price point. We seek to empower creators through this robust ecosystem of tools that can be used independently or connected seamlessly together for increased potential.

This year, we’re invested in making powerful enhancements to many of our most popular products through firmware upgrades. These beneficial updates come as a result of voice of customer feedback, as we seek to implement the most requested features and capabilities from our community and provide a longer shelf-life for our technologies. This allows our solutions to grow with users and makes their initial investment go further.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

KS: Each year I’m inspired, encouraged and reinvigorated by the important conversations I have with the media and entertainment community. We work in such an exciting and dynamic business. I look forward to seeing our friends, users, colleagues and even competitors as we all work toward a common goal — elevating storytelling in broadcast and production through advanced technologies and streamlined workflows. NAB Show gives us the opportunity to connect with the industry in a central location, and provides our users with a showcase of all of our offerings, in one place. It is also a great event for highlighting innovation, starting conversations and closing deals. Personally, I enjoy seeing all of the groundbreaking new technologies that are poised to transform our future. In addition, I am looking forward to Sony’s stage presentations, which cover trending topics and feature insight and expertise from a range of engaging panelists, end users and industry leaders.