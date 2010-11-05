Sony adds SxS solid-state media slots to PDW-HR1 HD field recorder

Sony has enhanced its PDW-HR1 HD field recorder with the addition of two SxS media slots.

This “fusion” gives users the flexibility of recording to solid-state media in the field and the ability to archive the SxS content to Sony’s Professional Disc media. The upgraded model, renamed the PDW-HR1/MK1, will be available this month.

The PDW-HR1/MK1 recorder also now features voice-over recording capabilities, a useful feature for ENG crews or documentary producers. The new feature lets users connect a microphone directly to the HR1 and record a narration track in the field, then do a rough-cut edit on location. The final edit can be saved on the Professional Disc media or sent directly via the recorder’s DVB-ASI output.