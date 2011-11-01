Sonnet Technologies introduces DiOPro card reader

Sonnet Technologies has unveiled the DiOPro CompactFlash and SDXC USB 3.0 media reader, which enables digital videographers and photographers to transfer files quickly from CompactFlash (CF), SDXC and SDHC memory cards.

With one slot each for CF and SD media, DiO has the ability to transfer data from the fastest professional memory cards at high speeds. This Sonnet reader exploits the 5Gb/s SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface to deliver superior performance with suitably equipped computers and is also backward-compatible with USB 2.0.

DiO is compatible with Windows desktop and laptop computers with USB 3.0 ports and with Mac Pro and MacBook Pro computers using a Sonnet Mac OS X-compatible USB 3.0 adapter.