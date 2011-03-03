Somoy TV uses AP ENPS in South Asia

The Associated Press has signed on Somoy TV as the latest client to use the its Essential News Production System (ENPS).

Somoy TV, in Bangladesh, has joined the nearly 800 newsrooms across the globe already using AP’s ENPS to create, manage and deliver video news content. At the Somoy TV facility, the ENPS newsroom computer system will manage the broadcast content of the news and soon-to-launch 24-hour TV news channel.

The signing brings ENPS’ South Asia client list up to nearly 20 news broadcasters operating across the region, including India’s Doordarshan and Delhi-based Sahara TV.

A number of Somoy’s technical management team formerly worked at Desh TV in Dhaka, where they gained first-hand experience of ENPS’ functionality. In the Somoy newsroom, ENPS will run alongside a Quantel Enterprise sQ server with Quantel sQ View, Cut and Edit editors and Apple Final Cut Pro for craft editing. News automation will be provided by an OmniBus Systems Columbus automation platform, the graphics system will be supplied by Vizrt and Autoscript will handle the prompting requirements.