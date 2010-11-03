Somoy TV selects Enterprise sQ for 24-hour TV news channel

Somoy TV, a Bangladeshi private broadcaster, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ server-based production system to power its 24-hour news service set to launch in February 2011.

The Enterprise sQ system has 700 hours of storage and supports 16 sQ View and sQ Cut editors, which run as windows inside the station's ENPS newsroom computer desktops. In addition, there are six sQ Edit craft editing seats, while effects editing will be handled by six Final Cut Pro systems integrated into the Quantel workflow. SQ Load provides file ingest facilities, and ingest and playout automation from OmniBus completes the system.

