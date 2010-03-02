Solid State Logic Opens L.A. Office

LOS ANGELES: Solid State Logic is opening an office in Los Angeles. The Begbroke, Oxfordshire, U.K., audio console maker said it would have a new West Coast presence in downtown L.A. at 3700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 720.



“This is an exciting opportunity for SSL to expand its West Coast office and reaffirms our commitment to our U.S. operations and our planned growth over years to come,” said SSL CEO Piers Plaskitt. “The new location offers the ability to provide a more comfortable environment to demonstrate our products. Customer demonstrations are already underway for our new C10 HD broadcast console.”