Society of Camera Operators Readies for Award Ceremony



As part of the preparation for its annual awards ceremony, the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced its nominees for the Camera Operator of the Year competition and also its Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Ten nominees will be vying for the Camera Operator of the Year award. Six Lifetime Achievement Award winners were announced. The awards presentation ceremony will take place on Feb. 5, 2011 at the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, Calif.



“During the nomination process, our members were amazed at the caliber of work out there this year,” said SOC first vice president Jack Messitt. “It was not easy to narrow down the field. Every nominee represents the very best in the craft of camera operating and it will be extremely difficult to choose a winner.”



There are separate categories for film and television camera operators in the competition for the Camera of the Year award. Television nominees include Tony Gaudioz, Greg Collier, David Frederick, Doc Karman and Guy Skinner. Film camera nominees are Steve Campanelli, Scott Sakamoto, Geoffrey Haley, Peter Rosenfeld and Colin Anderson.



The SOC Lifetime Achievement recipients named are Michael Ferris (camera operator), Alan Disler (camera technician), Peter Romano, ASC (mobile camera platform operator), and David James (still photographer). Also included were the Arri Alexa Camera System and the Ultimate Arm gyrostabilized camera crane in the technical achievement category, and the film “Das Boot” [running in the hallway of submarine] in the organization’s historical shot category.



The SOC was founded in 1979 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of the art and creative contributions of camera operators in the television and film industries. The 2011 awards ceremony is also a fundraising event, with proceeds going to support the Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.



