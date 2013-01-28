Society of Camera Operators Award Nominees Announced

HOLLYWOOD – The Society of Camera Operators announced the nominees for the 2013 Camera Operator of the Year for Film and the Camera Operator of the Year for Television Awards. These awards are two of the highlights of the 21st Lifetime Achievement Awards presented by the SOC.



The 2013 nominees for Camera Operator of the Year in Television are:



•Nick Davidoff, SOC for “Homeland” (Showtime)



•Tony Gaudioz for “House” (Fox)

•Jeff Muhlstock, SOC for “Smash” (NBC)

•Chris Murphy for “Newsroom” (HBO)

•Andrew Voegeli for “Breaking Bad” (AMC)



The 2013 nominees for Camera Operator of the Year in Film are:



•Mitch Dubin, SOC for “Lincoln” (Dreamworks)

•Peter Robertson, ACO, SOC for “Anna Karenina” (Focus Features)

•Colin Anderson, SOC for “The Master” (The Weinstein Co.)

•Lukasz Bielan, SOC for “Life of Pi” (20th Century Fox)

•Duane C. Manwiller for “The Hunger Games” (Lionsgate)



For feature films, Colin Anderson, SOC, the nominee from “The Master”, was a previous SOC Camera Operator of the Year “CAMMY” award winner for the year 2011 for the Ben Affleck directed film “The Town.” Mitch Dubin, SOC is a previous nominee for his work on Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” in 2012.



On the TV side, Tony Gaudioz was a previous nominee for his work on Fox’s “House” at the 2010 awards. All of the other nominees for both film and television are first time honorees.



“The films and television projects that our Society members have nominated for these two awards are distinguished in the fact that they are pictures and programs that have the camera operation authored by a talented camera operator,” said David Frederick of the SOC. “Our specific craft is elegantly delineated as a valuable contribution to these projects, carried out through the knowing eye and intuitive hands of a professional camera operator. This is something that we proudly salute.”



The SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards will take place March 9 at The Leonard Goldenson Theatre at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Calif.



