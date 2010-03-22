Society of Broadcast Engineers Releases 2010 NAB Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS: The Society of Broadcast Engineers again has a slate of organized meetings and presentations at the NAB Show including presentations in the Broadcast Engineering Conference.



One highlight will be the spring SBE Membership Meeting, Tuesday April 13, 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting will recognize new chapters and present a Lifetime Achievement Award. There will be free prizes as well as a combination level and screwdriver for the first 100 attendees. Other SBE meetings and sponsored events:



Saturday, April 10, Ennes Workshop, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; SBE Certification Committee Meeting, 6:30–11 p.m.



Sunday, April 11, SBE Board of Directors Meeting, 8:30 a.m.–noon; SBE Education Committee Meeting, 2–4 p.m.; SBE Frequency Coordination Committee Meeting, 2–4 p.m.; SBE EAS Committee Meeting, 4–5:30 p.m.



Monday, April 12, SBE EAS Meeting, 2–4 p.m. (open to all)



Tuesday, April 13, SBE Certification Exams, 9 a.m.–noon; SBE Frequency Coordinators Meeting, 10 a.m.–noon; SBE Spring Membership Meeting, 5–6 p.m. (open to all).



SBE will have an Exhibit Hall presence in Booth 29, on the second floor of the South Hall for membership, educational and certification information and the SBE bookstore.



More details are available at the SBE’s Web site. -- comprised with content from Radio World.

