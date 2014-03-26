SNY Launches 'Amazin' Mobile Production Truck

NEW YORK–SNY, the official television home of the New York Mets and New York Jets, has launched a new mobile production unit that it says will “deliver the most enhanced audio and video quality in broadcast to date.”

Dubbed “Amazin’” in homage to the Mets’ ’69 World Series winning team, the truck will debut on during the team’s season opener on March 31 when the Mets play the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The new truck will feature the latest in super slow-motion technology and on-screen visual affects for SNY viewers. The truck was custom-designed by Game Creek Video, LLC, and will cover a large portion of this season, including all home games and many of the team’s away games.

The multimillion standalone expanding trailer originally debuted for SNY as part of the Nov. 20 UConn Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball broadcast. SNY’s new broadcast truck features the following technology:

VIDEO

Sony HDC-2500 Cameras

Grass Valley 5M/E Kayenne Switcher

Evertz 3G EQX Video Router

EVS XT3 Recorders

Chryon Duet Hyper X3 Graphics

NAC and XMO Super Slow-Motion Camera Systems

AUDIO

Calrec, 5.1 Capable Digital Audio Mixer

Evertz 3G EMR Audio Router

At the core of the truck is a networked infrastructure tying all systems together. Along with the aforementioned video and audio technological advances, the production trailer has improved the internal layout, maximizing space to further streamline and improve the behind-the-scenes process.

SNY delivers more than 130 live telecasts each season—all produced in HD—as well as other Emmy Award winning Mets entertainment programming. SNY is also the official TV home of the New York Jets, delivering more than 300 hours of exclusive content each season.