SNY Adds Solid State Logic’s System T to Production Team

NEW YORK—SportsNet New York continues to build its team for its new studios at One World Trade Center with the addition of Solid State Logic’s System T networked audio broadcast systems. System T and a fully redundant Dante AoIP Ethernet-based networking infrastructure were installed in SNY’s audio control rooms.

Each audio control room features a three-bay, 48-fader System T S500 control surface with dual touch screens and a pair of SSL Network I/O: SB 8.8 Dante stageboxes. Each controller is connected to dual-redundant T80 Tempest audio engines. Six SSL Network I/O: SDI Bridges connect the studio’s existing SDI production system; there are also additional Network I/O: AES Dante units and a selection of Dante stageboxes.

The System T is able to work and integrate with third-party systems that make up SNY’s infrastructure, including Ross Overdrive, Grass Valley Ignite, Sony ELC and Viz Mosart production automation systems.

SNY is the television home of the New York Mets, New York Jets and UConn men and women’s basketball teams.