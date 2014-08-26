Snelson Reelected National SBE President

INDIANAPOLIS--Joe Snelson is extending his role as president of the national Society of Broadcast Engineers.



Joe Snelson



The membership elected him to a second term as president; the one-year term begins Oct. 8. The vice president of engineering at Meredith Corp. lives in Las Vegas and is a member of SBE Chapter 128 in that market.

Members also elected Jerry Massey, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNT of Greenville, S.C., to a second term as vice president. Massey is corporate regional engineer southeast and director of engineering for Entercom Greenville. He’s chaired the SBE Sustaining Member Committee during the past year and also chairs SBE Chapter 86, encompassing the Greenville and Spartanburg, S.C. and Ashville, N.C. areas.

Elected to a fourth one-year term as secretary is Jim Leifer, CPBE, of Boynton Beach, Fla. Leifer is a member of Chapter 53, South Florida and has chaired the SBE By-laws Committee the past year. He is director of engineering and IT for Clear Channel South Florida.

Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO of Roseland, N.J. has been elected treasurer for a second term. Cummis is a member of Chapter 15 in New York City and this past year has been chair of the SBE Publications Committee. Cummis is a broadcast consultant and owner of AC Video Solutions.

Elected to two-year terms as directors on the board are:

Tim Anderson, CPBE, DRB, CBNE — chief radio product architect, GatesAir, Mason, Ohio

Benjamin Brinitzer, CPBE, AMD — regional vice president of engineering, Clear Channel Media & Entertainment, Charlotte, N.C.

Gary Kline, CBT, CBNT — senior vice president corporate engineering & IT, Cumulus Media, Atlanta.

Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE — director of engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Kim Sacks, CBT — engineer, CBS Radio Washington, Lanham, Md.

Eric Schecter, CBRE — director of engineering, CBS Radio/Phoenix, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The national board of directors is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its members. Those just elected will join five other directors who have one year remaining in their two-year terms:

Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB — director of engineering/operations, Cox Media Group-Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

Kirk Harnack, CBRE—– vice president and executive director, Telos Systems, Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Heller, CPBE, CTO — president, general manager, chief engineer, WGBW/WLWB Radio, Two Rivers, Wis.

Ched Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNT — broadcasting consultant, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Dennis Wallace, CBTE — managing partner, Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace, Waldorf, Md.



As immediate past president, Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE, director of engineering at KJZZ(FM)/KBAQ(FM), Tempe, Ariz., serves on the board for the coming term. An additional seat on the board, vacated earlier this year with the resignation of Director Tom Ray, will be filled by the Executive Committee in the coming weeks.

Newly elected officers and directors will be inducted during the SBE annual membership meeting, part of the SBE 50th anniversary celebration in Verona, N.Y. The Oct. 8 membership meeting will be streamed live from 3 to 4 pm Eastern. The SBE National Meeting is being held in conjunction with the SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo.