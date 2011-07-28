Snell to unveil new channel-in-a-box playout solution

Snell will introduce a channel-in-a-box playout solution at IBC2011 that delivers the full range of functionality users require while reducing overall system cost for a fully capable playout solution.

Morpheus ICE Version 2.2 introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels. Operators can generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed, or from manually created source information. Multiple DVE per mixer effects allow users to squeeze different on-air content while inserting graphics and audio effects. ICE also meets any head-end requirement with its ability to set specific VANC packets, such as SCTE-104, in the outgoing video path for each on-air channel.



See Snell at IBC2011 Stand 8.B68.