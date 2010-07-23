Snell to add audio monitoring to multiviewer series

Snell will introduce enhanced audio monitoring capabilities for its recently launched MV-Series of multiviewers at IBC2010.

Snell said the MV-Series offers flexible and cost-effective solutions for combining and displaying multiple images (or “tiles“) on a single or dual video display device. Designed for a range of applications including control rooms, studios and OB trucks, the MV-Series offers users versatile and configurable viewing capabilities.

The system accepts up to 64 video inputs, in a range of analog and digital formats including 1080p, which are complemented by audio metering and monitoring of up to 16 channels per tile.

The new audio monitoring enhancements include an additional frame that enables discrete AS, analog or MADI audio signals to be monitored onscreen alongside the video tiles.