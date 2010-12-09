Snell Enhances Conversion Products



Snell has announced enhancements to its line of motion-compensated video conversion products, including the high-end Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter and entry level Mach HD converter. The software upgrades extend format and metadata support and adds more sophisticated audio and image processing tool sets.



“Snell's program of ongoing innovation ensures that Alchemist Ph.C-HD continues to meet our customers' current and future conversion needs,” said Paola Hobson, product manager for conversion and restoration at Snell. “In fact, the additional tools and improved performance we've brought to both the Alchemist Ph.C-HD and Mach HD conversion products give customers the functionality and performance they require to deliver the superior-quality HD outputs that are so essential in a highly competitive global marketplace.”



The enhancements add 3 Gbps 1080/50p/60p capabilities, as well as an upgraded FilmTools option for the Alchemist Ph.C-HD available that provides a user-adjustable video-to-film blur, to further mimic film content creation. The Dolby E upgrade for the Mach HD provides Dolby E decoding and transcoding capability, and supports the automatic processing of eight pair of PCM/non-PCM audio streams.



