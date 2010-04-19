Snell displays new multiviewers

Snell has announced the release of its MV-series of multiviewers, described by the company as a range of flexible and cost-effective solutions for combining and displaying multiple images (or “tiles”) on a single or dual video display setup.

Designed for a range of applications including control rooms, studios and OB trucks, the MV-series accepts up to 64 video inputs in a range of analog and digital formats including 1080p. These are complemented by audio metering and monitoring of up to 16 channels per tile.

The power of the MV-series is fully realized when it is attached to Snell’s Sirius 800 router. The routers dedicated multiviewer outputs enables up to 576 input signals to be monitored on any MV screen without sacrificing any router capability. Parameters can be monitored or displayed in a user-configurable format to provide, for example, loss of signal indication at any point in the signal chain.

Available in single 64-input or dual 32-input versions, the MV-series features a wide variety of easy-to-configure options, including tile content, size, labels and positioning, which may be adjusted along with the background to suit any application. The system also allows clocks, timers, time code readers, UMDs, tallies and event indicators to be displayed as required.

All parameters can be adjusted quickly, and users can recall or even schedule preset configurations for instant access to the desired multiviewer layout. MV-Remote, an optional remote control panel for instant recall of presets, is also available.