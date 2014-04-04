SMPTE's Got an App For That

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has developed a new mobile application for use with iOS, Android, and Web-based operating systems.





The SMPTE mobile app is now available for download on iTunes and Google Play. The free app provides users with access to breaking news, updates on upcoming educational events, local Section information, the SMPTE Digital Library, test materials, details about membership benefits, social media, and multimedia in one easy-to-use package. In addition to placing photos, videos, social media posts, and links to journal articles at users' fingertips, the SMPTE mobile app also gives users the opportunity to post their own photos to the LiveAlbum.



"We created the SMPTE mobile app as a way to provide useful information and updates that members will find valuable," said Aimee Ricca, marketing and communication at SMPTE. "Because it's not limited to SMPTE members, this mobile app also serves as a convenient quick-reference guide for anyone looking to learn more about the Society."