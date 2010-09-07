SMPTE Readies for October Conference



The annual Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers Technical Conference and Expo will take place in Hollywood, Calif. Oct. 25-28 this year. Main events are scheduled to get under way on Oct. 26, with a pre-conference seminar event set to begin a day earlier.



“High-quality video and audio and rich media content are transforming business models across the communications, media, and entertainment industries – as well as capabilities and spending priorities in adjacent government, healthcare, and security sectors,” said Barbara Lange, SMPTE’s executive director. “Bringing together science, technology, art, and commerce is vital to ensuring the efficient monetization and leveraging of resources in this digital media era--and the hallmark of this conference.”



The 2010 Technical Conference and Expo will take place at the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel and is designed to provide information on the latest technologies and techniques in the field of cinema and television. Agenda topics include 3D, wireless acquisition, content production, digital rights management and IP-based video distribution.



Complete information on the conference, including early-bird pre-registration discounts of up to 20 percent, is available at smpte2010.org.



