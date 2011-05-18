SMPTE makes closed-captioning standard available

As the FCC prepares to adopt rules to ensure individuals with disabilities can fully use and enjoy Internet-delivered video content, the SMPTE is making its standard for closed-captioning of online video content, known as SMPTE Timed Text, available free.

The SMPTE 2052 closed-captioning standard provides a common set of instructions for the authoring and distribution of captions or subtitles for broadband video content. This design means that TV content providers only need to use one method for providing captions rather than custom approaches for different Web browsers or media players, including new digital content and previously captioned analog programs.