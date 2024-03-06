SMPTE Issues Call For Tech Summit Papers, Emerging Tech Stage Presentations

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today issued a call for technical papers for the 2024 SMPTE Media Technology Summit and presentations for its Emerging Technology Stage.

SMPTE, which will hold the summit Oct. 21-24, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., is seeking original, unpublished manuscripts, which will undergo multiple peer reviews. Abstracts of 300 to 400 words should be submitted to SMPTE between March 4 and May 30, it said.

Proposed papers should align with the content goals SMPTE has set for the summit, which include discussions of the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards and initiatives driving the industry forward, it said.

Paper topics can include, but are not limited to: 5G, AI and machine learning, color science, cloud media, communication, networking and broadcast technologies, compression, design and integration, digital cinema, display technology, immersive media, sustainability, UHD/HDR and workflows, it said.

"The worldwide interconnected nature of the SMPTE 2024 Media Technology Summit explores trends and strategies we expect tech leaders to implement this year and beyond," said Zandra Clark, co-chair of the 2024 MTS and transmission specialist at Warner Bros. Discovery. "There will be a groundswell of innovation, strategic and operational planning, and technology workflow projects. Your informative collaboration will have an empowering, engaging, and meaningful impact."

SMPTE will not consider previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales or promotional papers. The society also is encouraging students to submit paper proposals, it said.

To submit a proposal, visit SMPTE online .

The organization is also welcoming submissions for the SMPTE Emerging Technology Stage. Sessions consist of 20-minute-long presentations focusing on a use case, technical solution, innovative workflows, next-generation technology, web-based production tools and similar topics.

The presentations will be held in an auditorium seating 30 to 50 people. The sessions are intended to be lively, informative and interactive as well as providing a forum for people to network.

Presentation proposals must be submitted by June 30. The program committee will review proposals. If accepted, draft presentations are due Sept. 1, and final versions Oct. 1.