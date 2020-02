SMPTE Issues Call for Papers for the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is seeking proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 26-29 in Hollywood, Calif. The proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. The proposals themselves, comprising a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, must be submitted no later than June 26.



Technical paper topics include, but are not limited to, 4K/8K ultra-high definition and beyond high definition; postproduction; broadcast infrastructure, 3G, Internet protocol and file-based workflows; cinematography and image acquisition; asset management, storage, and archiving; the "Internet of everything," the second screen, and alternative content/event cinema; audio/video processing and compression; content security; new techniques in audio; content distribution; display technology; advanced image processing; mobile, IP, and future distribution technologies; restoration and preservation; and virtual reality and augmented reality. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that have already been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.



SMPTE encourages authors to submit their paper proposals early. Last year the Society received a record number of proposals for the annual technical conference, and if a suitable selection of papers of high quality are received this year before the deadline it will not be extended.



A complete and more specific listing of possible topics is available at www.smpte2015.org with instructions on submitting a paper proposal, along with more details about SMPTE 2015.