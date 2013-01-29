SMPTE Issues Call for Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has issued a call for papers for the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition, which will be held Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, Calif.



Proposals for technical papers to be presented at the conference will be accepted through June 21 via the SMPTE online submission tool.



“Presentation of technical papers is a critical part of the conference and an ideal forum for showcasing new technical theory, research, innovation, applications and practices specific to the industry,” said Patrick Griffis, who serves as education vice president at SMPTE and is the executive director of technology strategy at Dolby Laboratories.



Topics of interest include (but are not limited to) high-bandwidth, high-performance networks and infrastructure; use of newer and emerging high-resolution formats; acquisition, processing, management, storage, archiving and distribution of media; digital audio usage and issues across various applications; color management; digital cinema exhibition, production and post-production; digital intermediate workflows; new display technologies; the cloud, SOA and workflow; interactive technologies; file-based workflows; mobile video services; IP-based content handling and distribution; content security; monitoring and control; and advances in compression schemes and data exchange protocols.



A more specific listing of possible topics is available online.



Please note that papers with a commercial or promotional focus will not be considered, nor will those that already have been published, although student papers are encouraged.



Instructions for submitting a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract are available at the SMPTE website.



Authors will be notified regarding the status of their abstracts no later than June 30.



www.smpte.org/cfp