SMPTE Grants Fellow Status to 15 Industry Leaders

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced that it will grant 15 current industry leaders the status of SMPTE Fellow. Individuals are granted Fellow status after attaining an outstanding rank among members of the Society through their proficiency and contributions to the industry.

The 2015 Class of SMPTE Fellows are:

Annie Chang , vice president of post-production technology at The Walt Disney Studios

, vice president of post-production technology at The Walt Disney Studios Paul R. Chapman , senior vice president of technology at FotoKem

, senior vice president of technology at FotoKem Peter Fasciano , executive director at Franklin TV and WFPR-FM

, executive director at Franklin TV and WFPR-FM Simon Fell , director of technology and innovation at European Broadcasting Union

, director of technology and innovation at European Broadcasting Union William T. Hayes , director of engineering and technology at Iowa Public Television

, director of engineering and technology at Iowa Public Television Larry J. Hornbeck , TI Fellow Emeritus at Texas Instruments

, TI Fellow Emeritus at Texas Instruments Jim Houston , principal at Starwatcher Digital

, principal at Starwatcher Digital Toshiaki Kojima , senior standard manager at Sony Corporation

, senior standard manager at Sony Corporation Sara J. Kudrle , product marketing manager at Grass Valley

, product marketing manager at Grass Valley Karl Joseph Kuhn , senior video applications engineer at Tektronix

, senior video applications engineer at Tektronix Kenneth Michel , vice president of content systems engineering at Disney/ABC (retired)

, vice president of content systems engineering at Disney/ABC (retired) Delbert R. Parks III , senior vice president and chief technology officer at Sinclair Television Group

, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Sinclair Television Group Michael Strein , director of technology and workflow at ABC-TV

, director of technology and workflow at ABC-TV Giles Wilson , head of TV compression business at Ericsson

, head of TV compression business at Ericsson Peter A. Wilson, founder and managing director at High Definition & Digital Cinema Ltd.

The new members will be officially elevated during the Fellow Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 28, held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.smpte2015.org.