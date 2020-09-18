SMPTE 2020 Reveals Full Speaker Lineup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE 2020 is coming together, as the organization has announced the full slate of more than 60 industry professionals that are scheduled to speak during the virtual conference.

With SMPTE 2020 is going the virtual route because of COVID-19, the organization plans a customizable learning experience where people can take part in the conferencing offerings at their own pace.

The conference staple of industry speakers continues this year, with attendees able to join any session live or catch up with it via a replay.

Here is a sampling of some of SMPTE 2020’s announced speakers and the topics they are speaking on:

Michael Bernasconi , Disney Research | Studios, “Deep Interlacing”

, Disney Research | Studios, “Deep Interlacing” Aurora Gordon , ArsenalFX Color, “The Color Compass: A Color Navigation System in a Dynamic Deliverable World”

, ArsenalFX Color, “The Color Compass: A Color Navigation System in a Dynamic Deliverable World” Thomas Kernen , NVIDIA, “Monitoring and Analysis of SMPTE ST 2059-2 PTP Networks and Media Devices”

, NVIDIA, “Monitoring and Analysis of SMPTE ST 2059-2 PTP Networks and Media Devices” Anil Kokaram , Trinity College Dublin, “Twenty Years of Frame Interpolation for Retiming in the Movies”

, Trinity College Dublin, “Twenty Years of Frame Interpolation for Retiming in the Movies” Yonah Levenson , WarnerMedia, “Language Metadata Table: One Stop Shop”

, WarnerMedia, “Language Metadata Table: One Stop Shop” Yasuko Sugito , NHK, “A Benchmark of Objective Quality Metrics for HLG-Based HDR/WCG Image Coding”

, NHK, “A Benchmark of Objective Quality Metrics for HLG-Based HDR/WCG Image Coding” Laurence Thorpe , Canon USA, “New Technologies That Further Empower Digital Cinematography”

, Canon USA, “New Technologies That Further Empower Digital Cinematography” Brian Vessa , Sony Pictures Entertainment, “Immersive Audio Real-World Workflows”

, Sony Pictures Entertainment, “Immersive Audio Real-World Workflows” Michael Zink, Warner Bros., “Tested Perceptual Difference Between UHD-1/4L and UHD-2/8K”

The full lineup of speakers is available here .

SMPTE 2020 is taking place from Nov. 10-12.