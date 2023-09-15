Sling TV Relaunches Disney Star Channels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has relaunched Disney Star, a major provider of popular South Asian programming as part of the Sling South Asian offering of linear channels and on demand content.

With the relaunch Sling is providing access to 19 linear channels and offering 150 hours of on-demand entertainment every week from Disney Star's portfolio.

"We have been looking for a way to bring Disney Star's content back to DISH and Sling because it is beloved by our South Asian customers," said Liz Riemersma, vice president of business development, strategy and international, Sling TV. "The addition of Star's 19 live channels and a selection of Hotstar's original programs will provide our customers with the best South Asian content, all in one place."

"We are excited to further extend the reach of our compelling and multilingual portfolio to our audiences in the United States, through our collaboration with DISH and Sling TV," said Sudhir Nagpal, head, international business, Disney Star. "The US has a strong viewer base for our content especially the series and format shows on our class-leading channels across languages. In addition to our much-loved channel offering, we will also be serving our most sought-after Hotstar Specials to the US viewers. We constantly explore opportunities to connect with our audience and this latest collaboration with Sling TV is another step in that direction."

Upon Disney Star's launch on Sling, new content will become available with Hindi, Dakshin and Desi Binge packages (among others), which also offer a wide variety of live and on-demand Desi entertainment.

U.S. viewers seeking access to the best of Disney Star programming and Hotstar Specials will need to add one of the Sling South Asian packages to their Sling subscription.