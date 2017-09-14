Sling TV Pitches OTA Bundles

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—It’s NFL season and people want to watch football, so Sling TV is helping its subscribers get access to NFL games on major broadcast networks with a new promo that offers free over-the-air antennas or discounted AirTV Player/antenna combos to qualified customers. Customers must also prepay for two or three months of Sling TV.

For more information, read the full story of TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.