Sling TV Debuts Watch Party Feature

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV hopes to make TV a communal experience again through its new Watch Party feature, which is currently in its beta phase.

“Sling Watch Party” enables viewers to connect with others in remote locations via video or text chat while streaming a live or on-demand program together. All participants of the Watch Party, which includes a Sling TV customer and up to three guests, have control over their video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams. The host of the Watch Party manages the controls for play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming.

Content for Watch Party can be chosen from live or on-demand content available in Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Latino and Sling International services, or any Sling TV Extra, depending on the current subscription.

Watch Party is available on Google Chrome web browsers. To access Watch Party, customers sign in on sling.com, select any eligible program and then click “Create Watch Party” from the title’s information screen, then click “Start Watching” when the selected title is about to begin. A Watch Party may be created up to an hour prior to airtime for live programs.

A special beta preview of Watch Party is going on through Sept. 30.