Sling Freestream Adds New Channels

Sling Freestream continues to expand the number of channels on its FAST channel offering, adding eight new channels that included such game show offerings as Family Feud Classic and The Price is Right: The Barker Era channels.

With the recent additions, Sling Freestream now offers more than 400 free channels and free access to more than 41,000 on demand titles.

The new channels include:

True History

Baywatch

The Price is Right: The Barker Era

Maximum Effort Channel

Unbeaten

Family Feud Classic

The Three Stooges

Motorvision.TV

Sling Freestream is available through the Sling app on Amazon, Android, Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox and Vizio devices.