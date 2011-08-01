Skyline to upgrade its network management system

Skyline Communications, a Belgian vendor of network management systems systems for IPTV, cable TV, broadcast and satellite, will unveil release 7.0 of its DataMiner multivendor network management platform at IBC 2011. New features include a more user-centric user interface, an improved inventory and asset management system, DataMiner Maps for interaction with third-party map systems such as Google Maps, new mobile clients for smart phones, and a new open-architecture scheduling system.

DataMiner has been deployed worldwide for management of broadcast ecosystems spanning multiple vendors and technologies. It is currently integrated with more than 2000 devices and systems from more than 350 industry suppliers, and is guaranteed to interface with almost any product from any vendor. DataMiner provides a single interface to manage complex studio systems, digital video headends, regional headends, distribution and transmission networks, down to subscribers' homes. The new version includes improvements to the inventory and asset management (IAM) system, which provides user-definable asset reporting capabilities, audit trailing, and can integrate with existing CMDB (Configuration Management Database) platforms.