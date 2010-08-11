Skyline DataMiner helps Gateway Communications manage complex pan-African network

Pan-African telco Gateway Communications has selected Skyline Communications' flagship DataMiner network management platform to enhance its customer service operations. The installation enables complete crossvendor management of Gateway's Africa IPJetDirect, the company's continentwide Internet backbone service, using Skyline's DataMiner network management platform and RF carrier management solutions.

Skyline initially deployed the DataMiner network management system as part of the Gateway IPJetDirect platform, which delivers IP services to mobile phone operators in Africa. Gateway later also chose to use the DataMiner Spectrum Analysis solution for around-the-clock RF carrier monitoring.