Sky Studios Elstree Selects Xytech Systems Resource Management Software

BOREHAMWOOD, U.K.—Sky Studios Elstree, a joint venture of Sky and NBCUniversal, has selected Xytech Systems resource management software for its complete operational and financial control aimed at streamlining the film and TV studio’s internal processes, including quotes, resource scheduling, cost management and reporting.

“Not long after Sky Studios Elstree was given the go-ahead in 2019, said Tom Avison, director of operations at the studios, “we started searching for a resource management solution that would meet the strict demands of our cutting-edge studios catering for high-end TV shows and films.”

Having worked with Xytech Systems at the Sky transmission facilities in Italy, Germany and the U.K as well as at major studios around the U.K., Sky approached the company about its solutions for the new Elstree studios, he added.

Located on the north side of London, the 27.5-acre, state-of-the-art complex, will be home to 13 sound stages when it fully opens its doors later this year. Working with the Xytech team on the project, Avison said he found the company to be “highly flexible and responsive to the requirements of our operation and our ambition to use the system from quote to invoice and at every point in between.”

The new facility is using the Xytech Media Operations Platform to manage its scheduling requirements, including booking the studios, ancillary room and equipment.

“Xytech software offers a multitude of features when it comes to handling the complex requirements of bookings,” said Matt Waldock, Xytech vice president and director of business development for EMEA.

“Our Media Operations Platform allows for quick and efficient quote and order creation. As bookings are added or changed, the system updates the display in real time, putting automated financial transparency directly into clients’ hands,” he added.

Among the first productions to take up residency at the Sky Studios Elstree complex will be Universal Pictures’ “Wicked,” starring Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo.