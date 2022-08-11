Sky Studios Elstree Selects Xytech Systems Resource Management Software
By Phil Kurz published
The 13-studio complex will use the solution for operational and financial control
BOREHAMWOOD, U.K.—Sky Studios Elstree, a joint venture of Sky and NBCUniversal, has selected Xytech Systems resource management software for its complete operational and financial control aimed at streamlining the film and TV studio’s internal processes, including quotes, resource scheduling, cost management and reporting.
“Not long after Sky Studios Elstree was given the go-ahead in 2019, said Tom Avison, director of operations at the studios, “we started searching for a resource management solution that would meet the strict demands of our cutting-edge studios catering for high-end TV shows and films.”
Having worked with Xytech Systems at the Sky transmission facilities in Italy, Germany and the U.K as well as at major studios around the U.K., Sky approached the company about its solutions for the new Elstree studios, he added.
Located on the north side of London, the 27.5-acre, state-of-the-art complex, will be home to 13 sound stages when it fully opens its doors later this year. Working with the Xytech team on the project, Avison said he found the company to be “highly flexible and responsive to the requirements of our operation and our ambition to use the system from quote to invoice and at every point in between.”
The new facility is using the Xytech Media Operations Platform to manage its scheduling requirements, including booking the studios, ancillary room and equipment.
“Xytech software offers a multitude of features when it comes to handling the complex requirements of bookings,” said Matt Waldock, Xytech vice president and director of business development for EMEA.
“Our Media Operations Platform allows for quick and efficient quote and order creation. As bookings are added or changed, the system updates the display in real time, putting automated financial transparency directly into clients’ hands,” he added.
Among the first productions to take up residency at the Sky Studios Elstree complex will be Universal Pictures’ “Wicked,” starring Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
More information is available on the Xytech Systems website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.