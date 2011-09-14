Sky Sports News Becomes Chyron’s First Axis Customer in Europe



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced that Sky Sports News is the first broadcaster in Europe to implement its Axis World Graphics cloud-based content creation platform. At Sky Studios, BSkyB’s new West London headquarters, the Axis World Graphics solution is being implemented within a BlueNet workflow that also features Chyron’s Camio graphics management servers, iSQ remote monitoring and playout application, and 10 fully configured HyperX3.1 systems which support streamlined graphics creation and playout for Sky Sports News’ on-air graphics.



The order management system within Chyron’s Axis World Graphics, known as Axis order, ensures a streamlined and efficient workflow, even though news and graphics teams occupy different floors within the Sky Studios facility. The Axis order module instantly creates clearly defined graphics orders within the iNews newsroom system that are accessible to the graphics staff for creation fulfillment. The Camio Cluster server then pushes the completed and approved graphic asset into the running order.



