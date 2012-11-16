SKY Perfect JSAT enhances sports analysis with Orad MVP

Orad has announced the implementation of the Emmy Award-winning MVP system at SKY Perfect JSAT. SKY Perfect JSAT, Japan’s largest multichannel pay TV service, selected the Orad MVP system to enhance the way on-air talent delivers sports highlights. Powered by the Orad HDVG rendering platform, MVP lets on-air talent visually walk viewers through highlights, deconstructing plays and presenting alternate outcomes. The MVP system is utilized for both live and post game productions.

The Orad MVP system manages up to 32 camera views. The system provides a wide range of visual effects such as 3D markers and indicators that visually measure speed and distance. Using Orad’s camera tracking and advanced image processing technology along with Telestrator and iPad control, operators can alter colors, such as creating black and white backgrounds and highlighting specific player(s).