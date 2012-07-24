Sky News Uses Vizrt for Data-Driven Graphics

LONDON: Sky News has expanded its use of Vizrt’s Viz Content Pilot to create real-time, data-driven graphics for its “Business Bulletins,” presented at regular intervals throughout the 24-hour news day.



While Sky News has been using Viz Content Pilot template-based graphics and video management system and the Viz Artist design workstation to create full-frame graphics and 3D animations for some time, in May 2012 the network began using Content Pilot and Artist to embellish its Business Bulletins with full-screen graphics, side panels (for HD viewers), lower third supers and scrolling tickers that contain financial data updated in real-time.



Viz Content Pilot automatically requests specific data sets and then puts that data into designated fields within the templates. The templates can be updated while they’re live on air.



At Sky News, Viz Content Pilot is part of an integrated graphics workflow that was first installed in 2006 including: Viz Artist, Viz Weather for live weather presentations, and Viz World to create interactive, 3D animated maps for broadcast and static 2D maps for its online and iPad news services. Viz Content Pilot was chosen because of its ability to integrate with the other Vizrt systems, including the Viz Engine real-time HD/SD rendering engines, and the ability to provide a fully customized producer interface.