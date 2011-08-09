SISL LIVE to Demo New Antenna, Uplink Units at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM: Outside broadcast and satellite uplink specialist SIS LIVE will showcase enhancements to its uPak units, available in a Ka, Ku and X band parabolic style antenna, as well as the RouteCase system, offered with an optional multichannel SDI audio embedder/de-embedder. SIS LIVE will also be exhibiting the Tr-uPod for the first time in Europe.

Multi-band uPak is now available with a 60cm parabolic style antenna as well as the previously issued flat plate antenna. The integrated, compact, fully automated VSAT terminal provides high-speed data communications for internet connectivity, video transmission and VPN connectivity, using it’s integral iDirect modem. The lightweight, weatherproof and portable uPak is designed to be transported as checked baggage on an airline or in a rucksack for remote field operations. The system is MIL STD 810F compliant, available in X band, and offers a high gain, for more throughput, enabling uPak to transmit in less than optimal conditions.

Unveiled at NAB, Tr-uPod will be exhibited for the first time in Europe at IBC 2011. Tr-uPod is a flexible, compact satellite uplink system featuring an advanced composite antenna design, tool-less assembly with fully automated or simple manual operation. The multi-band antenna is available in 0.75, 1.0, 1.2 and 1.5m versions and packs into 2 x IATA compliant carry cases which can be flown as standard airline baggage and easily carried over rough terrain. Tr-uPod can also be used with SIS LIVE’s control software and interface.

RouteCase is now available with an optional multi-channel SDI audio embedder/de-embedder, RouteCase is a compact 4 channel HD/SDI production unit incorporating the latest in vision mixer technology with industry standard audio mixing facilities. RouteCase can handle asynchronous sources in many formats with comprehensive picture monitoring via the built in 15-inch HD LCD monitor. RouteCase is ideally suited for live operations such as satellite newsgathering, outside broadcasts, sporting events and live streaming content creation. RouteCase runs on 12 volts, measures 410mm x 300mm x 100mm and weighs 4.8kg.

SIS LIVE will also highlight its uPod automated uplink system, featuring the same functionality as its Tr-uPod. uPod is enhanced this year with SIS LIVE’s differential compass antenna controller, new software and multi-band (X, Ku, DBS and Ka) capability.

SIS LIVE will be in stands 1.C55 and OE205.