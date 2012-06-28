SiriusXM Coming to Google TV

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.: Sirius XM Radio says its Internet radio app will launch on Google TV devices coming in 2012, giving new and existing subscribers access to the satcaster’s programming at home.



The app, being demoed this week at a Google developer conference in San Francisco, will be available as a download on Google Play.



The new app lets listeners pause live programs and play back up to five hours of content. Users can organize favorite channels and display them on one screen and see SiriusXM programming information and schedules on compatible HDTVs, including channel and album artwork, artist biographies and an electronic program guide.



Netflix and Amazon.com also make their programming available on Google TV, which debuted 19 months ago. Sony and LG have built in Google TV into their television models. It’s also available in Vizio set top boxes. With Google TV, users can access online videos and websites, as well as download and play specialized apps like video games.



SiriusXM says this the first time its 2.0 features will be available on an Internet-connected TV. ~ Radio World