SintecMedia Helps Fox Networks Group Manage Traffic (and Billing)

The Fox Networks Group has selected SintecMedia's OnAir enterprise software platform as part of its North American broadcast management ecosystem to help manage the network's entire broadcast business lifecycle. It will be deployed for Fox Networks Group's cable and broadcast networks, including FX, FXX, FXM, FOX Sports 1 and 2, FOX Soccer Plus, National Geographic channels and FOX Deportes, as well as FOX Broadcast Network and the recently launched MundoFOX.





The OnAir platform manages the business functions of the advertising revenue stream, including ad sales, traffic, programming, scheduling, promotions, rights management and billing for both linear and nonlinear cable and broadcast networks. Ben Hope, CIO, Fox Networks Group, said the OnAir platform "demonstrated great flexibility to support the growth of our broadcast and cable business."



OnAir Enterprise is built on a common platform, with a single, core database to help manage traffic and billing activities, and can be customized to meet the business needs of large networks. It is able to handle both broadcast and cable networks within the same system.



Among SintecMedia's more than 300 clients worldwide are NBCUniversal, CBC Canada, Comcast, Fox, Scripps and Televisa Mexico. SintecMedia has offices in New York, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Denver, London and Jerusalem.