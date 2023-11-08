Singular.Live Integrates Zixi

WALTHAM, Mass.—Singular.live, a graphics platform that enables users to integrate live, customizable graphic overlays into their content, has integrated its capabilities with Zixi.

“We are thrilled to have integrated Zixi to deliver broadcast quality graphic overlays with ultra-low latency," said Mike Ward, head of marketing at Singular. “With no downloads or dedicated graphics hardware required, our joint customers have the flexibility to scale with minimal cost.”

The web-based Singular.live platform eliminates the need for downloads, specialized hardware or intricate coding. Singular.live offers a versatile, comprehensive suite that caters to all essential requirements, encompassing the creative authoring environment through Composer, user-friendly control interfaces with Studio and uno as well as well-documented APIs and SDKs for developers to leverage, Zixi said.

With a flexible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pricing model and a cloud-native technology stack, Singular.live is constructed on top-notch cloud services, which ensures scalability and reliability. The platform’s features offer an array of possibilities, enabling businesses to enhance engagement and explore monetization avenues, particularly through the implementation of localization and interactivity, it said.

Some use cases include right owners looking to deliver content at scale through alternative additional feeds, localization and personalization. The platform also provides a disaster recovery solution with minimal infrastructure requirements, enabling a cost-effective and low footprint alternative to traditional solutions, it said.

With support for remote productions, it allows operators to work from any located, enabling those involved with digital-only productions to bring graphics to their work—a circumstance that makes using traditional galleries and resources cost prohibitive, it said.

A notable integration within the Singular ecosystem is its collaboration with Zixi, which empowers customers to incorporate Singular.live’s graphic overlays into their video content during the transportation and transcoding phase through the Zixi infrastructure, the company said.

Neither delays nor additional hardware investment are necessary. Zixi’s Live Transcoding platform offers a wide range of control and management options, including Web Interface, REST API or via the ZEN Master orchestration, management and monitoring control plane, it said.

ZEN Master makes it easy to manage inputs and outputs for hundreds of live video streams at scale, and with just a few clicks and automatic configuration details for network resources and distribution targets, users can create new live channels and spin up required streams on the fly, it said.

Zixi’s Live Transcoding and Video processing in IP ensures live events, such as sports broadcasts, news coverage and live entertainment, are delivered smoothly, securely and with minimal delay, it said.