Sinclair’s Charge! Inks Affiliation Agreement with ABC Owned Television Stations

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a new broadcast affiliate distribution agreement with ABC Owned Television Stations that will make Charge!, one of Sinclair’s free, over-the-air, national broadcast TV networks, available on ABC Owned Television Stations’ Diginet 3.

Beginning April 1, Charge! will launch on the following ABC Owned Television Stations: WABC-TV New York channel 7.3, KABC-TV Los Angeles channel 7.3, WLS-TV Chicago channel 7.3, WPVI-TV Philadelphia channel 6.3, KTRK-TV Houston channel 13.3, , KGO-TV San Francisco channel 7.3, WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham channel 11.3 and KFSN-TV Fresno channel 30.3.

Charge!’s move into the big 4 network channel positions in the country’s largest markets, adds over four million new, over-the-air TV households as well as 3.73 million new pay TV/cable households. With the addition of this distribution agreement, Charge! can now be seen over-the-air in 109 U.S. markets, including nine of the Top-10 markets, Sinclair reported.

“We are thrilled to launch Charge! and broaden our partnership with ABC Owned Television Stations. Sinclair continues to grow our multicast networks and secure big- 4 network row positioning for the launch of Charge! on all eight ABC powerhouse stations was a key strategic initiative,” said Lee Schlazer, senior vice president of distribution.

