Sinclair’s Charge! and Comet Add New Stations to Lineup
The multicast networks are replacing MeTV in a number of markets
BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that its multicast networks have notably expanded their distribution by adding new stations to their lineup.
On Sept. 1, Sinclair’s action and adventure multicast network Charge! added 7 new stations: Portland, OR (KATU), Salt Lake City (KUTV), Jacksonville (WLTV), Providence, RI (WJAR), Tucson (KOLD) and Johnstown, PA (WJAC).
Comet added 12 new stations on Sept. 1: Salt Lake City (KUTV), Vegas (KSNV), Jacksonville (WLTV), Memphis (WANT), Knoxville (WBIR), Spokane (KREM), Tucson (KMSB), Huntsville (WZDX), Waco (KCEN), Missoula (KECI), Wheeling (WTOV) and Butte (KTVM)
The multicast networks will be replacing MeTV, Sinclair reported.
Earlier this summer, Sinclair announced (opens in new tab) that by September, the multicast networks will add over 13 million new households through upgrades and new affiliations in the top 50 DMAs, including New York, Atlanta, Boston, Portland Ore., Indianapolis, and Las Vegas.
In addition to the expansion of the footprint of the networks, Sinclair said that it has signed new agreements that involve moving to stronger broadcast affiliates, several of which include DMA-wide MVPD carriage, through new agreements with CBS Stations, Cox Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, and Optimum, as well as adding nationwide carriage on Dish Network and Sling TV.
The networks have also made programming additions which have increased viewership in some time periods by double digits, Sinclair said.
