Sinclair’s Barry Farber to Retire

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced that Barry Faber, president of distribution and network relations, will be retiring on June 25, 2021.

During his 25 years at the Company, Faber helped Sinclair grow into one of the largest and most diversified broadcasters in the country. In his years as general counsel, Mr. Faber guided the Company through many acquisitions, including more than 150 broadcast stations and Tennis Channel, the company reported.

He was also well known for leading Sinclair’s and the broadcast industry’s ground-breaking and ultimately successful efforts to be paid by pay-TV providers for their content. Farber had served as president of distribution and network relations since April of 2019.

“Barry has been a key factor in propelling Sinclair to the forefront of the broadcasting industry and shaping its direction,” said David Smith, Sinclair’s executive chairman in a statement. “With Barry’s oversight, our company took the lead and transformative step to be compensated for the cost of the high-quality programming that others were re-selling. Barry has been an integral part of our executive team for decades, positioning us as a leading broadcaster and diversified media company.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a forward-looking and entrepreneurial company that always strives to better itself and the industry in which it operates,” explained Faber in a statement. “David Smith and Chris Ripley, and all the others I have worked with over the years, have always been very supportive of my endeavors, for which I am very appreciative, and I extend my best wishes to them as they embark on the next chapter of Sinclair’s incredible journey.”

Farber will work as a consultant for Sinclair after his retirement. Sinclair will announce his replacement later this year.