Sinclair Taps Swedish Firm to Implement ATSC 3.0

BALTIMORE—With the new ATSC 3.0 standard on the horizon, Sinclair Broadcasting Group has chosen to use Progira Plan, a software-based networking planning tool from Sweden-Based Progira, to help implement the new standard across the SGB TV network. One part of this implementation strategy will include single frequency networks.

ATSC 3.0 is not backwards compatible to its single carrier predecessors, instead using a multicarrier OFDM like DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T and DTMB standards. Progira has prior experience planning and provisioning OFDM based multi frequency networks and single frequency networks. Progira announced that added support for ATSC 3.0 in December 2015.

According to Sinclair, the Progira planning/design tools complements the Sinclair Engineering group and the Acrodyne and Dielectric teams, both of which are Sinclair subsidiaries. The vertical implementation by Progira “will help us extract the optimum capabilities of ATSC 3.0, including widespread implementation of SFNs,” said Andy Whiteside, president of Dielectric and general manager of Acrodyne Services.

Progira is a provider of network solutions in the areas of network coverage, infrastructure investment optimization, digital dividend possibilities, frequency planning and digital cartography.