Sinclair Syndicates, Adds Western Athletic Conference to American Sports Network

BALTIMORE— Sinclair’s Networks division has entered into syndication agreements with 41 companies for expanded distribution of its American Sports Network initiative. The agreements extend distribution of ASN’s college sports events, to 67 non-Sinclair TV markets. In combination with Sinclair broadcast stations airing ASN, the combined footprint for ASN in Sinclair and non-Sinclair markets is now projected to reach approximately 83 million households for select games.

The company also announced that it has entered into a multi-year sports rights and content development agreement with the Western Athletic Conference, bringing to six the total number of distinguished NCAA Division I conferences for which ASN will produce games.

“We are pleased with the initial market receptivity of our newly launched American Sports Network, which delivers real value and relevant and compelling programming to communities,” commented Doron Gorshein, chief operating officer of Sinclair Networks. “Our inaugural game between Hampton and Old Dominion aired on August 30th across our platform and, in the Norfolk, Va., market, realized ratings as high as three times previous programming in the same time period, evidence that local content that is meaningful will draw audiences. We are excited to add WAC to ASN’s line-up of games and expect them to have great appeal to viewers, especially in markets in our western footprint.”

The company also announced the launch of the ASN website, www.americansportsnet.com.



American Sports Network is a programming initiative of Sinclair Networks Group, LLC, a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group. SNG plans to produce more than 211 college sports games during the 2014-15 academic year featuring NCAA Division I conferences including Conference USA, the Colonial Athletic Association, Big South Conference, Southern Conference, the Patriot League, and the Western Athletic Conference. In addition to its college initiative, SNG produces local high school sports under the “Thursday Night Lights” and “Friday Night Rivals” brands, and recently secured rights to the 2014 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge. ASN launched in July.

