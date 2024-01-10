Sinclair Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Verizon

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair, Inc. has announced that the company has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Verizon for carriage of its stations and networks on FiOS TV.

The agreement covers local television stations in 10 markets, the Tennis Channel and YES Network.

“We are pleased to have reached a renewal agreement with Verizon without any disruption in service to viewers, keeping our best-in class news, sports and entertainment content available on the platform for years to come,” said Will Bell, Sinclair’s senior vice president and head of distribution and network relations in a statement regarding the agreement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.