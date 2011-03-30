Sinclair Names Two GMs



Sinclair Broadcast Group has gone through a slight reorganization of its management personnel, naming John Hummel as GM of WLFL-TV and WRDC-TV in Raliegh, N.C., while making Chad Conklin his predecessor as GM of Flint, Mich.-based WSMH-TV.



Hummel possesses over 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, having started at rep firm Petry Television. He moved through the ranks at various sales and operations posts before landing the GM position with WSMH in 2007.



"I look forward to moving to the Raleigh area and working with the dedicated staffs at WRDC and WLFL," Hummel stated in a press release. "I believe these stations have so much potential, and our common goal will be to make sure the community is aware of our program offerings and that we are aware of our community's needs."



Assuming Hummel’s role at WSMH is Chad Conklin. An 11-year veteran with the station, he began in 2000 as an account executive and moved up the sales ladder to become general sales manager in 2008. Conklin’s keen understanding of the market and enthusiasm for new challenges were noted in his promotion.



The announcement made by Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair's television group, included these remarks. "We are excited to promote Chad to the general manager position. We look forward to [his] enthusiasm and leadership as he continues to build on the successes of John Hummel.”



Sinclair owns, operates or works with 58 stations in 35 markets, and is affiliated with every major network.



