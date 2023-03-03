Sinclair Names Logan Argo VP/GM of KVII
Argo is also VP/GM of simulcast KVIH in Amarillo, Texas
AMARILLO, Texas—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that Logan Argo has been named vice president and general manager of KVII (ABC & CW) in Amarillo, TX and simulcast station KVIH in Clovis, NM.
Argo was most recently director of sales at the station, a position he has held since 2018.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast, said, “Logan has a successful track record of building dynamic sales marketing teams and generating revenue for the station. We look forward to continued growth under his leadership as VP/GM.”
Prior to KVII, Argo served as digital sales manager at KTXS, Sinclair’s station in Abilene/Sweetwater. Early in his career he served as a team leader and media consultant for KVII.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead such an amazing team. I’m very proud of the incredible work the entire ABC7 team brings to the table. Our news team is a digital-forward news team of the future,” said Argo. “From station events that help the underserved to holding elected officials accountable-we have a commitment to keeping our community safe and informed. Our creative team consistently builds compelling stories to share with our viewers. We have a full-scale marketing team with deep roots in local business-with a commitment to help our customers thrive in this community. Our engineers have put countless hours in over the last several months to install a new transmitter and tower-our over-the-air signal is stronger than it ever has been. I can’t wait to continue pursuing excellence with the entire ABC7 Amarillo team.”
Argo received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information, Networking, and Telecommunications from Fort Hays State University.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.